JKLF chairman Yasin Malik sent to central jail Srinagar

Srinagar—Chairman Jammu Kashmir liberation front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik has been shifted to central jail Sri­nagar, on Tuesday. Within hours after his arrest from Abi Guzar office. The reasons for his arrest were not immediately known.

The spokesman said Police on Tuesday morning raided the JKLF office at Abi-Guzar Srinagar and arrested Yasin Sahib and Gh­ulam Muhammad Dar, and both have been shifted to central jail Srinagar on a judicial remand.

The spokesman said Kashmir has been turned into a big jail where young, old and even mi­nors are being imprisoned by the government forces.

The spokesman quoted the Ma­lik saying “I don’t know why I am being arrested but this has become a common practice of government forces to arrest people and suppress their democratic voices by putting