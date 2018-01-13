JKLF accuses Police of torturing youth in custody  

Srinagar—“Police stations have become Nazi camps where Kashmiri youth are being tortured, terrorized and humiliated by police and other forces and hence pushed to the wall. International human rights organizations should intervene and save Kashmiri youth from state brutality,” this was stated by a spokesperson Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front in a statement issued to press.

As per the statement, “a delegation from Sonawari today visited JKLF office and informed them about the torture and intimidation to which youth of this area are being subjected to by police, SOG, Army and other occupational forces.”

“While giving the details of ordeal faced by a youth namely Sajad Ahmad Niay of Naidkhai Sumbal who was detained at central jail Srinagar from last two years and was recently bailed out and re-arrested by police, delegation said that after submitting bail at central jail the said young man was shifted to Sumbal Police station. At the said police station he was ruthlessly beaten to pulp by DSP SOG and other police men and shifted back to central jail in injured condition,” the statement reads.

“Similarly another youth 16 year old Ghulam Mohi ud din khan is in SOG custody from last two months where he is on daily basis beaten, tortured and humiliated by men in uniform.”

The statement adds that another political activist Meraj ud din Paray of the same area is also in police custody from last three months and is being regularly tortured and terrorized by police.

“The delegation provided the details of dozens of other youth who are in police custody and are being frightened along with their families.”

While condemning atrocities to which Kashmiri youth are being subjected by police, forces and SOG, JKLF spokesman said that these atrocities and humiliation are responsible for pushing Kashmiri youth to the wall and hence promoting violence.

He said that police stations have become Nazi camps where no Kashmiri is safe and where our innocent youth are being tortured, beaten, humiliated, terrorized and pushed to the wall.

While appealing the international community especially human rights organizations like Amnesty international, ICRC and United nations human rights commission to intervene and use their good offices to save the lives of young Kashmiris, JKLF spokesman said that world Should fulfill its obligations vis-à-vis Kashmir and Kashmiris.