JKCCC protests against Tourism official

The protesters under the banner of JKCCC assembled at Srinagar’s Press Enclave and chanted slogans against the Deputy Director, demanding immediate transfer of the officer.
Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC) Thursday protested against the ‘deplorable’ behavior of Tourism official.
The JKCCC members said that the official of the tourism department is asking for bribe to the contractors prior to releasing their payment.
They said that the official in the department is also giving contracts top the blue-eyed persons. “We have presented memorandum before the Ministers against the official but unfortunately, they also didn’t pay heed over the sufferings of the contractors,” the protesting contractors said.
The JKCCC members said that nobody is looking into the issue, resulting in immense hardships to the contractors who have completed the developmental works and are not being given the payment.
The protesters said that the newly inducted Tourism Minister, Tassaduq Mufti should intervene into the matter and should fulfill the genuine demands of the contractors
