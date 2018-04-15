JKCC seeks transfer of Kathu rape-and-murder case

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee (JKCC), an amalgam of the trade, industry, tourism, travel, horticulture chambers and civil society formations, on Saturday urged the state government to ensure transfer of "Kathua rape and murder case" to some court in any district of the state other than the three districts of Jammu, Kathua and Samba.

In a meeting, the JKCC members expressed deep concern over the strike call observed by the people of these three districts on the call given by J&K High Court Bar association and some other civil society formations of Jammu in a bid to support the culprits named in the charge sheet filed by the crime branch.

JKCC has also castigated JKHCBAJ and Kathua Bar Association for their “murky role” in the investigation of the gruesome rape and murder of an 8-year old innocent child. "Blocking the Crime Branch team from submitting the charge sheet in Kathua court and subsequent strike call given by High Court Bar Association Jammu in a bid to protect the rapists and murderers has brought in collective shame to the overwhelming humane citizens of Jammu," observed the members of JKCC, as per a statement issued here.

"The inflammatory statements and speeches made by JKHCBAJ president and some others clearly tantamount to inciting of violence for which they need to be booked under PSA and put behind the bars," they said, adding, “It is the matter of shame that responsible and saner lawyers of the bar association are still waiting for sacking such shameless president for making their noble profession murkier.”

JKCC, statement said, is also pained to know that the concerned judge in the Kathua court had declined to accept the charge sheet for several hours which is a grave matter and warrants investigation by the Judicial authorities.

“In any case the justice for Asifa cannot be expected in Kathua court under such hostile environment and biased approach,” said the members, adding, “JKCC as such demands for transfer of the case and evolving of a mechanism where this case is heard on day to day basis in order to punish the perpetrators at the earliest. “

While expressing satisfaction over the sacking of two ministers for their role and attempted support to save the culprits, JKCC has also demanded a probe in their role in alleged complicity in the land mafia of Kathua and Samba.