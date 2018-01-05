JKBOSE disowns advertisement published by a newspaper  

Srinagar—In a bizarre incident, a local newspaper has published a “fake” recruitment advertisement on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) without seeking any authentication from the concerned department.

“The act of the newspaper has triggered a controversy and a departmental inquiry has been ordered”, sources in JKBOSE told Kashmir Wire.

The newspaper in its January 2, 2018, edition has carried the advertisement informing five candidates of different parts of the state that they have been selected as upper division clerks (two), lower division clerks (one) and class V (two). They were also asked to submit all the documents regarding the matter in original including the rank card and roll no slip within a period of seven days from the issue of this notice.

“The advertisement was published under the signature of recruiting secretary, Bose, Jammu”.

A source in JKBOSE confirming this fraud said this kind of activity is done to” deceive the general public and to defame the JKBOSE”.

“In order to avoid such kind of activities in the future, strict action must be taken against the concerned newspaper”, the source said.

Publishing such “untrue” advertisement has caused mental worries to the unemployed youth, parents of several unemployed youths said.

Meanwhile, the newspaper carried a corrigendum in its Thursday edition admitting that the advertisement was “misleading and has led to various problems in the concerned department”.

Stating that the newspaper has not any “personal motive” in publishing this advertisement, it said the advertisement was forwarded to the office by a local advertising agency which turned out not a “credible one”. However, the name of the agency was not given.

“The newspaper deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to our esteemed readers”, it added. (Kashmir Wire)