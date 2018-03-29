JK women successfully balancing between professional, personal life: Nayeema Mehjoor

Srinagar—Highlighting the contribution of Kashmiri women in different fields, Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Women (JKSCW) Chairperson, Mrs. Nayeema Mehjoor today said, the women in the State have been successful in maintaining the balance between their professional and personal life.

“However, off late the Commission has been receiving several complaints about the marital discord wherein some of the women have been accused of focusing more on their professional career and neglecting their family, which has resulted in disintegration of families,” Mrs. Nayeema Mehjoor said while addressing the participants during a one-day seminar “Contribution of Kashmiri Women to the Contemporary World,” organized by the Central University of Kashmir’s Women Empowerment Cell (WEC) in collaboration with Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at Nowgam-I academic block of the varsity here. The seminar was held to commemorate the International Women’s Day.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, WEC and ICC Chairperson, Prof. Nighat Basu, SSM College of Engineering Patron, Ms. Qazi Dilafroz, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of departments and senior functionaries of the varsity were also present on the occasion.

She asked the women folk to make balance between family and career and stressed the need to strengthen the institution of home. She further said the women in Kashmir have also suffered immensely on account of loss of their children and other family members during the conflict. JKSCW Chairperson also underscored the need of conducting a detailed research about the contributions made by the women in different fields in Kashmir.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, while speaking on the occasion said, that despite facing several difficulties in the society and at workplaces, the women in Kashmir have excelled in almost all the professions. “The Kashmiri women have a carved a niche for themselves and few are holding key positions at important institutions in the United States and other European countries,” he added. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir also highlighted the less crime rate against women in Kashmir. “The crimes against women in the Valley are very less when compared to other States in the country,” he said, adding that the Internal Complains Committee of the varsity has also received only a single complaint till date.

Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir also announced that the university would provide financial assistance to the scholar willing to write a dissertation about the contribution of women in Kashmir.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, in his inaugural remarks, said the women in Kashmir have played a pivotal and significant role in the society. “The women who is daughter, sister, mother, are contributing selflessly to the society,” he said. Prof. Zargar said the women in Kashmir have been making advances in almost all the fields, particularly academics and medicine. “In almost all the results of schools and colleges, the girl students are outshining the boys,” he added.

Earlier, WEC and ICC Chairperson, Prof. Nighat Basu, gave a detailed account about the functioning of the Women Empowerment Cell and the Internal Complaints Committee. She said the Cells are continuously organising workshops and seminars to sensitise the women about their rights. Prof. Basu also hailed the Cell members and other administrative staff for their role in making the seminar a success.

Later, a panel discussion was also held in which Mrs. Roman Wani, Prof. Parveen Pandit, Ms Gurmeet Kour, Mrs Naseem Shafaie and Mrs Qazi Dilafroz also participated and discussed the theme threadbare.

Assistant Professor, Department of Law, Mr. Anil Kumar conducted the programme proceedings while as Coordinator, Department of Politics and Governance, Dr. Abhiruchi Ojha, proposed the vote of thanks.