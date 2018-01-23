JK installs mere 27% of 5500 Solar Street Lights sanctioned by GOI

"The Government has received around 5500 solar lights that were ought to be installed on vital road links in Jammu and Kashmir."
Srinagar—The Government has till date installed no more than 1490 Solar Street Lights (SSLs) in Jammu and Kashmir despite the fact that the government of India has sanctioned 5500 SSLs to the state so far.
According to the KNS correspondent, the Government has received around 5500 solar lights that were ought to be installed on vital road links in Jammu and Kashmir. These SSLs were issued by the government of India under Prime Minister’s development package and were aimed to save electricity, the paucity of which is already hitting the state hard.
However, the official documents reveal out of the received 5500 SSLs, the state government has not been able to even install more than 1490 Solar street lights across the state. It also means that mere 27 percent of the received SSLs have so far been put to use.
The government has however refused to divulge the reasons why despite receiving more than five thousand street lights, it has only been able to install mere 1490. Pertinently, Solar street lights are raised outdoor light sources, which are powered by PV (photovoltaic) panels. These panels are mounted on the lighting structure or connected in the pole. PV panels have a rechargeable battery, providing power to the fluorescent or LED lamp during the entire night. Most of the solar panels automatically sense outdoor light through a light source. These can give off light on successive nights even when the sun’s energy is not available for many days.
