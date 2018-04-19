 JK HC Bar Association condemns use of force on protesting students

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir High court Bar Association strongly condemns the use of brutal force on the students protesting against the kidnap­ping, rape and gruesome murder of eight year old Kathua girl in a beastly manner.

It has been reported that today 15 injured mostly female students were brought to District Hospital Anant­nag, who had been injured by Police and Security forces while they were leading a protest march from GDC Khanbal towards town on K-P Road. The names of the female injured are Fiza Ashraf , Nadiya Ayoub , Hena Shafi, Naziya Farooq, Fatima Jan, Naida, Aasia, Midhat and Khushboo. Fatima Jan & Naida have received injury due to fire from pellet guns on their chest, nose, legs and abdomen while as others have fractured bones and injuries on vital parts of body like forehead etc. Umaid Ahmad has fractured left arm injury near total amputation and has been referred to Bone and Joint Hospital Srian­gar. Others in critical condition are Nadeem, Umaid of Hover Mush­pora, Umaid of Naibasti, Gh Rasool, Nadeem of Waghamaand Nadeem Ahmad of Redwani.

Similar incidents of use of brutal force on protesting students have been reported from Pulwama, Awa­ntipora, Dooru, Kulgam & Tral. Stu­dents have taken protest marches against the murder of Aasifa but were stopped by Security forces us­ing heavy tear gas shelling, pellet guns, Lathis and stones. In Pulwama Asif Nabi, Shahid Ah.Dar, Wasim Ah.Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, Umar Rashid are reported to have received critical injuries. In Tral almost fifty students have been injured among which there are numerous female students who have fainted due to use of toxic tear gas shells and have been admitted in Hospital. Similar protests and clashes have taken place in Handwara, Ganderbal and other parts of north Kashmir. Many students have been reported to have been detained illegally.

Bar Association feels concerned about the situation and the manner in which pellet guns and other toxic gases are administered indiscrimi­nately during mob control. Bar Association maintains that hold­ing protest demonstrations against gruesome incidents of rape in Kathua demanding action against the criminals does not deserve to be crushed by use of brute police force. It is worthwhile to mention that there have been protest demonstra­tions all across the world and there are reports that protest demonstra­tions were held in various cities of work including New York, Istanbul and Madina KSA.