Jhelum bank compasses at Lasjan, probe ordered

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has ordered an enquiry into the incident, to be conducted by District Magistrate Srinagar, and ordered that the report be submitted, within a fortnight.
Srinagar—The government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry regarding caving in of the Jhelum embankment at Lasjan in outskirts of Srinagar.
Minister for Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Javaid Mustafa Mir, directed the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan to order an enquiry into the incident that led to the caving in of the embankment at Lasjan, an official of the department said.
“The Minister, taking a strict note of the incident has assured that the guilty will not be spared.”
He spoke to Commissioner Secretary to Government PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control Department M. Raju and asked him to ensure that restoration work was started by Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department immediately. The Minister gave directions to Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali to personally visit the spot and assess the situation, which could otherwise have endangered lives of hundreds of people, in case there was water in River Jhelum.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has ordered an enquiry into the incident, to be conducted by District Magistrate Srinagar, and ordered that the report be submitted, within a fortnight.
He also directed Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department Kashmir start the restoration work on a war footing basis.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.