Jhelum bank compasses at Lasjan, probe ordered

Srinagar—The government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry regarding caving in of the Jhelum embankment at Lasjan in outskirts of Srinagar.

Minister for Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Javaid Mustafa Mir, directed the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan to order an enquiry into the incident that led to the caving in of the embankment at Lasjan, an official of the department said.

“The Minister, taking a strict note of the incident has assured that the guilty will not be spared.”

He spoke to Commissioner Secretary to Government PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control Department M. Raju and asked him to ensure that restoration work was started by Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department immediately. The Minister gave directions to Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali to personally visit the spot and assess the situation, which could otherwise have endangered lives of hundreds of people, in case there was water in River Jhelum.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has ordered an enquiry into the incident, to be conducted by District Magistrate Srinagar, and ordered that the report be submitted, within a fortnight.

He also directed Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department Kashmir start the restoration work on a war footing basis.