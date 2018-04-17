Javaid Mir inspects waterlogged Lasjan areas

Srinagar—Minister for Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Javaid Mustafa Mir today inspected visited water-logged areas of Lasjan and adjoining areas of Chadoora constituency and listened to the grievances of the public.

Commissioner SMC Riyaz Ahmed Wani, Executive Engineer PHE, Executive Engineer Master Plan, SDPO Panthachowk and other concerned from line departments accompanied the Minister.

The Minister was apprised about the difficulties being faced by the people due to continued water-logging in the area, especially during rains.

Issues related to drinking water, electricity and poor road connectivity were also brought to his notice. The local deputations said that leakage from PHE pipes were also contributing to the water logging in the area, besides causing the shortage of drinking water, plus clogged drains and defunct drainage system were the main causes of the water-logging.

The Minister expressed deep concern over the water-logging in the area. He directed the concerned Executive Engineer to ensure that remedial measures are taken and PHE pipes are repaired immediately. He gave on spot instructions to Commissioner SMC Srinagar to ensure that drainage network in the area is made functional and dewatering pumps are installed.

He also asked the officers to expedite the work on the park in the area being undertaken under beautification plan. He assured the public that all their genuine issues would be addressed and that Government would leave no stone unturned in providing basic amenities to the people.

Meanwhile, the Minister emphasized upon the concerned to redouble their efforts so that all the ongoing development projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe.