IUST signs MOU with the Mother Helpage Worldwide

Awantipora—With the aim to collaborate on knowledge partnership in the area of Academics, Research, Trainings, Entrepreneurship, and Human Resource Development, Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mother Helpage Worldwide”, a Government recognized Non-Government Organization, here on Wednesday.
The MOU has been signed to create best possible environ for teaching and learning process. Initially effective for a period of three years, the MOU will facilitate the university in student & faculty exchange between University and other institutions/ universities both within and outside the State & Country.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, IUST, Prof. Mushtaq A Siddiqi informed that the MOU will eventually help in creating a platform to establish a mutual research cooperation in the areas in which the University has expertise. It will facilitate the students of the university to undergo the projects for entrepreneurship, innovations and start-ups and shall also provide financial assistance wherever needed to the students of the University in its various projects under implementation or in future plans, he added. Chief of the ‘Mother Helpage Worldwide’ Capt. Dr. Sohail Nasti agreed to provide at least two scholarships per year to the poor but meritorious students seeking admission in various programmes offered by University.
Registrar IUST, Syed Reyaz Rufai expressed his satisfaction on this initiative and informed that the MOU will also help in organizing Special Lectures/ Seminars/ Technical Sessions/ Workshops/ Conferences/ Exhibitions and Talent Shows (such as Painting Competition, Essay Writing, etc.) so as to encourage and boost the intellectual acumen & temperament, besides nurturing scientific talent among the students.
