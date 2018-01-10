Issues in SKIMS to be resolved soon, essential services running smoothly: Bali

Jammu— Minister for Health & Medical Education, Bali Bhagat Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the Government will take appropriate steps to end the ongoing strike in Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura.
While responding to the point raised by M Y Tarigami and Mian Altaf Ahmed regarding the strike of SKIMS doctors in the Legislative Assembly today, the Minister informed the House that the Government had placed three senior faculty members of SKIMS under suspension and attached its Director with the GAD following violating the norms. He said as per the SKIMS norms, no doctor can do private practice, as they are being paid non-practicing allowance. Since, they (doctors) were found violating the norms, and Government initiated disciplinary action against them, said the Minister.
Appreciating the concern of the Members regarding the disturbance of healthcare services in the SKIMS due to the on-going strike, the Minister said that all essential services including, OPD and surgeries are going smoothly and assured the House that the Government will not allow hampering the services and address the issue soon.
