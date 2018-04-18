Int’l conference on Science, Humanities commences at AS College

The conference, organized by Amar Singh College— the constituent college of Cluster University Srinagar- in collaboration with Conference World, is likely to witness the presentation of 500 research papers.
Srinagar—A two-day international conference themed ‘Recent development in Science, Humanities and management’ commenced at Amar Singh College here today.
The conference, organized by Amar Singh College— the constituent college of Cluster University Srinagar- in collaboration with Conference World, is likely to witness the presentation of 500 research papers.
The conference received entries of around 2200 research papers from across the country among which only 500 research papers were shortlisted for the conference spanning over various fields including Science, Humanities and Management.
Principal Amar Singh College, Prof. Yasmeen Ashai said that the aim of the college is to transfer the knowledge of excellence and the institution has always played a great role in the decimation of knowledge in the society.
Through such conferences, Prof. Ashai said, researchers would get an opportunity and platform to express their knowledge and views regarding various issues.
Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Sheikh Javaid Ahmed, who was Chief Guest on the occasion, congratulated Amar Singh College management for hosting the conference and said, "Such type of multi-disciplinary conference holds a significant importance."
He said that the Cluster University Srinagar has a great contribution towards education as its constituent colleges are regularly organizing workshops, seminars, conferences and other activities which are important for the dissemination of knowledge.
Speaking on the occasion, researcher and expert in Information technology from Nigeria, Abu Bakar Mohammad highlighted various aspects of present-day information technology. He also deliberated on the various developments in the technology that helps in various societal problems with reference to the technology being the centre point in all the disciplines, especially in Science.
A women's rights activist from Nigeria, Aishatu Abdullah spoke about the rights of Women and also educated the audience about the importance of female hygiene.
It was informed that the 2-day conference will have 12 technical sessions headed by Professors of various subjects where the researchers will present their papers.
Earlier, the newsletter of Amar Singh College "A S Chronicles" was also released.
