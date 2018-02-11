Inspection of winter coaching centres continues: DSEK

Srinagar—On the direc­tions of Director School Edu­cation Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo, a team of officers/academi­cians headed by Joint Director Central, Abid Hussain visited various Winter Tutorials and Super 50 Coaching Centres es­tablished by the Department of School Education, Kashmir.

The team ascertained the vari­ous facilities as well as academic scenario in these centres, interacted with the students and took review of the teaching learning process.

During the inspection of the one of the centres established in BHSS Jawaharnagar, one lecturer namely Ghulam Mohi ud din Bhat was found negligent in performing his duties. The team recommended the suspension of the said lecturer.

Confirming the recommenda­tion, Director School Education Kashmir issued an order in this regard vide order no 118-DSEK of 2018 dated 10-02-2018 according to which the lecturer was put under immediate suspension and was at­tached in the same school during his suspension period.

The team also observed that the academic scenario of the centre was not satisfactory for which the Principal of the said school was served a show cause notice.

Director School Education Kash­mir, Dr. G N Itoo in his statement for the media said that no negli­gence will be tolerated allied to the teaching learning of the students. The Director has expressed satis­faction towards the functioning of rest of the coaching centres.