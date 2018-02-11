Inspection of winter coaching centres continues: DSEK

The team ascertained the various facilities as well as academic scenario in these centres, interacted with the students and took review of the teaching learning process.
Srinagar—On the directions of Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo, a team of officers/academicians headed by Joint Director Central, Abid Hussain visited various Winter Tutorials and Super 50 Coaching Centres established by the Department of School Education, Kashmir.
The team ascertained the various facilities as well as academic scenario in these centres, interacted with the students and took review of the teaching learning process.
During the inspection of the one of the centres established in BHSS Jawaharnagar, one lecturer namely Ghulam Mohi ud din Bhat was found negligent in performing his duties. The team recommended the suspension of the said lecturer.
Confirming the recommendation, Director School Education Kashmir issued an order in this regard vide order no 118-DSEK of 2018 dated 10-02-2018 according to which the lecturer was put under immediate suspension and was attached in the same school during his suspension period.
The team also observed that the academic scenario of the centre was not satisfactory for which the Principal of the said school was served a show cause notice.
Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo in his statement for the media said that no negligence will be tolerated allied to the teaching learning of the students. The Director has expressed satisfaction towards the functioning of rest of the coaching centres.
