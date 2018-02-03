Impersonator appearing in JKSSB test at Rangreth centre arrested

According to a JKSSB spokesman, the impersonator namely Lukman Fayaz S/O Fayaz Ahmed Khan R/O Goddor, Kulgam, was impersonating on behalf of a candidate namely Musaebul Islam S/O Nazir Ahmad Bhat R/O Shouch, Kulgam.
Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Friday handed over an impersonator to police who was trying to appear in the type test for the post of Junior Assistant at the NIELIT test Centre in Rangreth in Srinagar.
The spokesman said that the accused was apprehended when his credentials were being checked at Biometrics registration Centre that has been set up by JKSSB for capturing the Biometrics of all the candidates before the taking the test. “The accused was given Rs 9000 as bribe to impersonate on behalf of a valid candidate,” he said and added that JKSSB has handed over the matter to local police station for investigation and the original candidate/applicant has been given show cause notice for blacklisting him for five years and barring him from all future exams of JKSSB.
When contacted the Chairman JKSSB, Dr Simrandeep Singh informed that the Board is also verifying another complaint of similar nature which points to the same mastermind behind this impersonation business and the matter will be handed over to the Crime Branch soon.
Pertinently, Biometrics registration has recently been introduced by JKSSB which ensures that the Biometrics of the candidate are cross-verified, before his actual selection, with his Biometrics that were captured on the test date. (GNS
