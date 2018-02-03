Impersonator appearing in JKSSB test at Rangreth centre arrested

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Friday handed over an impersonator to police who was trying to appear in the type test for the post of Junior As­sistant at the NIELIT test Centre in Rangreth in Srinagar.

According to a JKSSB spokes­man, the impersonator namely Lukman Fayaz S/O Fayaz Ahmed Khan R/O Goddor, Kulgam, was impersonating on behalf of a candidate namely Musaebul Is­lam S/O Nazir Ahmad Bhat R/O Shouch, Kulgam.

The spokesman said that the ac­cused was apprehended when his credentials were being checked at Biometrics registration Centre that has been set up by JKSSB for capturing the Biometrics of all the candidates before the taking the test. “The accused was given Rs 9000 as bribe to impersonate on behalf of a valid candidate,” he said and added that JKSSB has handed over the matter to local police station for investigation and the original candidate/appli­cant has been given show cause notice for blacklisting him for five years and barring him from all fu­ture exams of JKSSB.

When contacted the Chairman JKSSB, Dr Simrandeep Singh informed that the Board is also verifying another complaint of similar nature which points to the same mastermind behind this impersonation business and the matter will be handed over to the Crime Branch soon.

Pertinently, Biometrics regis­tration has recently been intro­duced by JKSSB which ensures that the Biometrics of the candi­date are cross-verified, before his actual selection, with his Biomet­rics that were captured on the test date. (GNS