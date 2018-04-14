Imperative for hospitals to be well maintained, clean: Asiea

Srinagar—Urging for maintaining cleanliness in and around all the hospitals, Minister of State for Health and Medical Education, Housing & Urban Development Department, Social Welfare, Asiea Naqash on Friday said that it is imperative that hospitals are well maintained and clean.

The Minister said this during an award ceremony organized on the culmination of SwachtaPakhwada (Cleanliness fortnight) here at Lal Ded hospital.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that as a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission mandate, it is important that all the hospitals are well maintained and clean, in order to move towards the target goal of a healthy, unpolluted environment.

A fortnight programme of SwachtaPakhwada campaign was started from 1st April 2018 April 2018.

The Minister said that under the programme an intensive cleaning of health facilities and offices across the State was ensured. She added that plantation of trees, landscaping and maintenance of green areas was also carried out systematically.

The Minister lauded the efforts by Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Directorate of Health Services, Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar and her team at Government Lal Ded Hospital for making special efforts to make the campaign a great success.

Commissioner Srinagar Municipality Corporation, Principal Government Medical College Srinagar and Medical Superintendent, Government Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar were present on the occasion.

Later, Minister also inaugurated a blood donation camp at the hospital which was organized by National Health Mission.

On the occasion, regular blood donor Shabir Hussain Khan donated his blood for 160th time.

Lauding his effort, the Minister people like Shabir Hussain act as an inspiration for rest of the people to follow the noble deed.

She said donating blood is a noble act as it can save many lives.