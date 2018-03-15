Illegal structures: Plaintiff ‘misleads’ court

Srinagar—District Administration Srinagar has decided to file a law suit against a local family for misleading the Court. The local family according to Tehsildar Shalteng has filed a wrong affidavit laying its claim on state land at Tawheed Abad Qamarwari area of Srinagar city.

Reports said that after the devastating 2014 floods, ad­ministration demolished all the illegal structures that had come up along the banks of local rivulet. The illegal structures mostly shops had choked the local rivulet.

“We demolished all the illegal structures as they had come up on state land. However, a family ap­proached the court claiming that the land on which it has constructed the shop is their personal proper­ty. It has misled the court while the official records clearly prove that the land in question belongs to state,” Tehsildar Shalteng told news agency CNS adding that they will approach court of law seeking stringent punishment to the plaintiff.

Another official from Irrigation and Flood Con­trol Department said that to keep the hands of demol­ishing agencies away from the illegal construction, the plaintiff is using illegal tactics and is misleading the court by misrepresentation of facts. (CNS)