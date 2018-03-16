‘IHF Upholds Maulana Abbas’s Decision To Dissolve Ulama Council’

‘Agha Hassan’s March 18 Call Illegal’
Srinagar—The general council of the Imam Hussain (AS) Foundation (IHF) on Thursday endorsed a decision by it vice-chairman Maulana Abbas Ansari to dissolve the Foundation’s ulama council.
In a statement issued after a council meeting here, the general secretary of the Foundation said that the ulama council now stands totally dissolved and has no legal status or relevance.
The Foundation’s founding trustees have already endorsed Maulana Abbas’s decision, it said.
General council members urged the IHF’s founder trustees to take measures to speed up the progress of the institution.
According to the statement, the founder trustees assured the general council that they would make all possible efforts to develop the institution and preserve its unique identity.
They assured the general council that they would not allow the institution to be exploited under any circumstances.
According to the statement, the meeting declared as illegal a general council session summoned by Agha Syed Hassan on March 18.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.