‘IHF Upholds Maulana Abbas’s Decision To Dissolve Ulama Council’

Srinagar—The general council of the Imam Hussain (AS) Foundation (IHF) on Thursday endorsed a decision by it vice-chairman Maulana Abbas Ansari to dissolve the Foundation’s ulama council.

In a statement issued after a council meeting here, the general secretary of the Foundation said that the ulama council now stands totally dissolved and has no legal status or relevance.

The Foundation’s founding trustees have already endorsed Maulana Abbas’s decision, it said.

General council members urged the IHF’s founder trustees to take measures to speed up the progress of the institution.

According to the statement, the founder trustees assured the general council that they would make all possible efforts to develop the institution and preserve its unique identity.

They assured the general council that they would not allow the institution to be exploited under any circumstances.

According to the statement, the meeting declared as illegal a general council session summoned by Agha Syed Hassan on March 18.