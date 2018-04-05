IGP Kashmir visits Downtown, directs officers to follow SOPs

"The visit was primarily aimed at familiarization with the men deployed on ground and interact with them in appreciation of the nature of duties they are undertaking . During the visit, IGP covered areas of Sheri Khas and also visited PS Nowhatta."
Srinagar—Inspector General of Policev(Kashmir range) Swayam Prakash Pani accompanied by SSP Srinagar Shri Imtiaz Ismail Parray took a round of downtown Srinagar on Wednesday to take a stock of the situation in the city.
IGP gave instructions to the police officers to follow proper SOPs while dealing with any law and order situation.
