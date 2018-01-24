IFJ stages protest against Indo-Pak border firing

Srinagar—Urging upon India and Pakistan to stop indulging in border firing, International Forum for Justice Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo Tuesday while staging a protest said that only people of Kashmir die with the bullets either fired by India or Pakistan.

Untoo emerged in Press Enclave Srinagar draping a banner seeking immediate halt to border firing. He said the resolution of Kashmir at an earliest will be in the interest of India and people living both sides along Line of Control.

Untoo that it is a matter of great concern that for the last over one year the situation along the Indo-Pak border and Loc is tense and there is continuous firing and shelling which has caused many innocent deaths besides injuries to several others.

“World leaders are visiting Davos America. They should discuss Kashmir as it is a flash point and dangerous for South Kashmir. It is unfortunate that India has not been responding positively to Pakistan. Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has been making provocative statements given the fact, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had requested India to hold dialogue over border skirmishes,” Untoo said. (CNS)