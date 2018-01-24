IFJ stages protest against Indo-Pak border firing

"It is a matter of great concern that for the last over one year the situation along the Indo-Pak border and Loc is tense and there is continuous firing and shelling which has caused many innocent deaths besides injuries to several others."
Srinagar—Urging upon India and Pakistan to stop indulging in border firing, International Forum for Justice Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo Tuesday while staging a protest said that only people of Kashmir die with the bullets either fired by India or Pakistan.
Untoo emerged in Press Enclave Srinagar draping a banner seeking immediate halt to border firing. He said the resolution of Kashmir at an earliest will be in the interest of India and people living both sides along Line of Control.
Untoo that it is a matter of great concern that for the last over one year the situation along the Indo-Pak border and Loc is tense and there is continuous firing and shelling which has caused many innocent deaths besides injuries to several others.
“World leaders are visiting Davos America. They should discuss Kashmir as it is a flash point and dangerous for South Kashmir. It is unfortunate that India has not been responding positively to Pakistan. Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has been making provocative statements given the fact, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had requested India to hold dialogue over border skirmishes,” Untoo said. (CNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.