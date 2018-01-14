IED Detected Near HMT, Defused

This is the second instance in recent past that IED’s have been detected.
Srinagar—An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been detected near HMT Road in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. On the information, the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot. Latest reports say that the IED has been defused.
The information about the IED was received at 3 am, informed Rajesh Kumar, Commanding Officer. He also added that a joint team of Civil Police, 2nd Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF carried out a recce of the area. At 9 AM, with help of the dog squad, the IED was recovered and was defused at 11 AM. The IED was placed adjacent to road divider.
A police official, confirming the developments, was quoted as saying in a Kashmir Life report that a team has been sent to the area.
Meanwhile, traffic on the busy Srinagar Baramulla road was halted from both the sides to deal with the situation.
Earlier this month, an IED went off in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district killing four police personnel on the spot. Three of the four slain policemen were identified as M Amin of Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi of Sopore and Irshad of Doda. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the attack on 3rd Battalion of Indian Reserve Police (IRP).
