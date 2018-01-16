“Idream Youth Fest 2018” held in Srinagar

The event was organised by Idream Events and Advertising in collaboration with Zero Bridge fine-dine.
Srinagar—Idream Youth Fest 2018 was held on the banks of river Jhelum near Zero Bridge, Srinagar, in which several artists participated.The event was organised by Idream Events and Advertising in collaboration with Zero Bridge fine-dine.Around 16 budding artists and photographers exhibited their artwork, different bands, musicians and theatre artists performed at Idream Youth Fest 2018.Several young rappers enthralled the audience with their performances in Kashmiri and Urdu.“Idream Youth Fest 2018 is an open platform for the budding talent of the Valley. The motive behind this fest is to encourage, explore and channelise the raw talent of the youth of Kashmir,” said Raheel Khan, founder of Idream Events and Advertising.
