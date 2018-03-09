Hypertension, diabetes are kidneys’ principal enemies: Doctors

The world kidney day is observed on March 8 every year. This year’s theme, given by ISN and IFKF, is ‘Kidneys and Women’s Health’.
Srinagar—On the eve of world kidney day, the doctors raised concern over the rapid increase in kidney ailments caused principally by hypertension and diabetes.
The theme has been chosen in view of the fact that kidney diseases are currently the 8th leading cause of deaths in women, killing 6,00,000 of them every year. It has also been found that Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), a worldwide phenomenon, affects approximately 195 million women worldwide.
The risk of developing CKD is at least as high in women as in men, and may even be higher. According to some studies, CKD is more likely to develop in women compared to men, with an average 14% prevalence in women and 12% in men
However, the number of women on dialysis is lower than men.
Dr Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Head of the Department (HoD) of Nephrology, at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), said kidney diseases have been increasing due to the changes in lifestyle.
