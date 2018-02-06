Hurriyat (M) pays tributes Dr Qasim for completing 25 years of imprisonment

Srinagar—Paying tributes to courage and determination of the pro-freedom leader Dr Muhammad Qasim Faktoo for completing 25 years of continu­ous imprisonment, the Hurri­yat Conference (M) has said that in spite of continuous 25 years of imprisonment he is not released and continued to languish in the prison which seems more as po­litical vendetta rather than any service to justice.

Hurriyat (M) also castigates the government for unleashing a reign of terror across South and North Kashmir through its forces stating that Kashmiri peo­ple are being subjected to worst form of oppression.

Condemning the detention of three minor boys at Nawakadal, who had committed no crime and still were picked and lodged in police custody, the Hurriyat (M) has termed it violation of ac­cepted principles of justice and norms of democracy.

Hurriyat Conference (M) has also strongly condemned to in­discriminate firing at youth in Qaimoh, Kulgam leaving one youth Arif Ahmad Lone criti­cally injured. Maintaining that the forces in Kashmir have be­come blood thirsty as every now and then, young boys are made soft targets because the forces personnel do not find themselves accountable in presence of the black laws like AFSPA.

Hurriyat (M) further de­nounced the nocturnal raids and crackdown in Muran Pulwama adding that the whole area was plunged into a tight grip of fear by the forces with people irre­spective of their age feeling ha­rassed and frightened. The APHC said sudden search operations by the forces have become a routine affair which is completely unjus­tified and intimidating.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of APHC has strongly condemned the re-arrest of senior APHC leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and lodging him in police station Sheerbagh, Islamabad. He said Waza is already having multiple ailments and caging him in po­lice station will further deterio­rate his health. (KNS)