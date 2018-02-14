Hurriyat (M) lashes out at Govt for imposing curbs in downtown

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesman while lashing out at the ruling dispensation for repeatedly imposing curbs in entire downtown without any proper justification said the move amounts to violation of basic democratic principles.

The spokesman said just after a single incident anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, government wastes no time in imposing curbs in downtown and confining people in their homes without worrying for the basic rights of people living in downtown, Srinagar.

He said apart from the curbs, the resistance leadership is placed under house arrest thus violating their rights to moments, adding, the chairman of the amalgam, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to remain under house arrest since past over two weeks at his Nigeen residence with the result he is not able to fulfill his religious, social and political duties.

Condemning strongly the house detention of Mirwaiz, the spokesman said that “it is a political vendetta aimed at create a gap between people and the leadership and by resorting to these oppressive measures frequently, the government is fulfilling its pity political interests which is part of a well planned conspiracy.”

The spokesman condemned the re-arrest of the senior Hurriyat leader Mukhar Ahmed Waza and said “it is height of oppression that the ailing Waza is detained and lodged in police stations every now and then on one or the other pretext without caring for his health.”

He also condemned the killing of resistance leader Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem by unidentified gunmen, stating that such incidents are highly deplorable and those behind his killing can never be the well wishers of Kashmir.

The spokesman expressed solidarity with the family members of slain and prayed for the highest standards in janah for him.

The spokesman also condoled the demise of aunt of Hurriyat leader Engineer Hilal Ahmed War and while expressing grief, he prayed for the departed soul and extended his sympathies with the bereaved family.