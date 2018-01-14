Hurriyat (M) condemns arrest of Bilal Kawa

‘His arrest ahead of Jan 26 is nothing but a move to make him scapegoat’
Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (M) strongly condemned the arrest of a Kashmiri businessman Bilal Ahmed Kawa of downtown Srinagar by the Delhi police and Anti-Terrorism Squad of Gujrat Police in connection with the 17-year-old case of attack on Red Fort.
The spokesman in a statement said Bilal is an innocent trader and who deals with leather and Fur business and often travels to Delhi for his business purposes.
He said that his arrest ahead of the January 26 is nothing but a move to make him scapegoat.
The spokesman while demanding unconditional release of Bilal said that it has been observed since long that the police often resort to harassment of Kashmiri businessmen, students, traders in various states of India which seems to be a well-planned conspiracy of the Government of India to label Kashmiris as suspects and then frame them in fake and false cases.
Expressing solidarity and sympathy with the family members of Bilal Ahmed Kawa, he termed the protest staged by Bilal’s family members as fully justified and based on logic and demanded his immediate release. The spokesman said that there seems to be a well thought out plot against Bilal to frame him in a frivolous and baseless criminal case
Meanwhile, the spokesman castigated the government for once again imposing strict curbs and caging chairman in his Nigeen residence stating that these repressive measures have been tested in the past and haven’t succeeded in breaking the resolve of resistance leadership and people towards the sacred Kashmir movement.
