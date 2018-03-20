HoD Orthodontics GMC Attached 

Srinagar—Amid protest by students, the state government on Monday attached Dr Mushtaq Ahmad (HoD), Orthodontics Government Dental College Srinagar.

“In the interest of administration, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, HOD orthodontics government dental college Srinagar is hereby attached with directorate o health services Kashmir till further orders,” reads an order by Under Secretary to government Health and Medical Education Department.

The Postgraduate students of Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar are continuously protesting from past several days and boycotted classes, seeking action against the HOD for forcing them to do his personal works.

The students have been protesting almost on daily basis and during visit of Health Commissioner Pawan Kotwal recently, they carried placards, reading: “We heal, should we suffer? Stop physical abuse”.

They also wore black bands during the protest against the inaction of the authorities over the allegations against the Professor.

The postgraduate students of the orthodontics department of the hospital said that head of department Dr Muhammad Mushtaq has been “harassing and forcing them to do his personal work, including car wash, ferrying family members to airport and kids to school.”

The students earlier protested against the behaviour of the professor for over a month from January 4 and sought his removal as a guide. They called off the protest after the college principal assured action. However, when no action was taken by the principal, they resumed protests.

Doctors Association Kashmir termed the professor’s action as the injustice to the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Orthodontic students of Government Dental College (GDC), Srinagar and supported students call for action against him.