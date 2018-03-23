HMT Youth’s killing: Family threatens stir against the Govt

Srinagar—The family of a slain youth, Gowhar Nazir Dar, (22) who was killed on Nov 2015 Thursday said that they will protest against the government’s failure in delivering justice to them.

Gowhar was killed on Nov 07, 2015 at Zainakote area of HMT when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had just concluded his Kashmir visit during which he announced Rs 80,000 crore economic package for J&K.

Authorities had ordered a magisterial probe into his killing; however, its findings are yet to be made public.

The family while talking to KNS said that the government has utterly failed to deliver justice to them. “We are awaiting justice since 2015 but unfortunately no positive step has been taken so far to deliver justice to us,” they said.

Threatening to take streets against the government, the family of slain youth said that they will hit the streets against the government in case they failed to deliver justice to them.

Gowhar Nazir Dar, a Computer Science Engineering student at SSM College of Engineering and Technology was killed allegedly by CRPF in Zainakote area in outskirts of Srinagar city on November 07, 2015.

After his death, MLA Batamaloo, Noor Mohammad Sheikh wrote a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Home Department in which he stated that the army camp housed in HMT watch factory should be removed.

He said government even turned down the appeal of local legislator Sheikh Noor Muhammad. The locals alleged that the same army camp was involved in Gowhar’s killing.

“It is my humble appeal to the police to produce the charge sheet in the court of law,” said Nazir Ahmad Dar.

“A magisterial probe was ordered in the youth’s killing; however, its findings are yet to be made public. Besides, police didn’t file the charge sheet. We appeal police chief to direct the police station

Parimpora to file the charge sheet of the case,” Nazir Ahmed the father of slain youth said.

Police official who prefers anonymity told KNS that as the situation in the Valley will improve, "we will be producing reports." (KNS)