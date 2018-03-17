High profile 600 delegates to visit Kashmir, Div Com reviews arrangements

Srinagar—Directing officials to put in their best foot forward, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday said that the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) convention is being held in Kashmir after a gap of 30 years and every effort should be made to make it a success.

The Div Com was addressing a meeting convened to review the arrangement made for the smooth conduct of the high profile event to be held on March 27. The meeting was attended by Director Tourism, Joint Director Information and officials representing floriculture, JKTDC, SKICC, JKAACL, SMC and other departments. Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag and Budgam participated via video conferencing.

The Div Com said that it is a prestigious event for entire state and its success will go a long way in laying the foundation for strong tourist season. He directed the SMC to immediate undertake sanitation work on roads from Airport to the venues and also activate dog catching unit to tackle the increasing number of dog wherever is deemed necessary. He also directed the officials to beautify the roads and remove encroachments of building materials dumped on roads.

The Director Tourism gave a detailed presentation of the itinerary of delegates right from being received at the airport to the conduct of the main event.

The Div Com directed the Joint Director information to arrange the proper coverage of the event on all days. He also directed the Power Development Department finish the works on the Boulevard at the earliest. The R&B department was asked to patch up the roads wherever deemed necessary.

The Div Com said that a control room will be established at Tourist Reception Centre where representatives of all departments will be deputed so that there will be no hiccup in any kind of work.

The Div Com also directed officials Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages to engage artists and present a programme that will depict the true culture of Kashmir. He also reviewed the route plans and directed SSP traffic to ensure smooth plying of their cavalcades.