Heritage walk organized in Old City

Srinagar: To make people aware about the importance of preserving the rich heritage and culture, the department of Tourism Kashmir, INTACH Kashmir Monday took part in a heritage walk around historic places in downtown which is being organised by Sahapedia and Yes Culture across India.
The walk around downtown is a part of Heritage Walk Festival initiated by Shapedia and Yes Culture across India from 1 February 2018 and which will culminate on 28 February 2018.
The first heritage walk was held at New Delhi and covered 21 cities across India.
Many locals participated in the heritage walk in downtown which began from Pathar Masjid and covered the landmark structures, monuments like Budshah Tomb, Shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani and significant old markets.
During the walk, locals were made aware about the historical and culture importance and the architectural values of these structures.
Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood A Shah said the department is making every endeavor to promote state’s historical places which have tourism potential besides working for their preservation.
“The heritage walks won’t only create awareness among locals about the state’s historical places but also help us promote heritage tourism.”
The department has already organised many events at Culture Center at Jamia Masjid which received huge response from the locals.
Deputy Director Tourism Riyaz Beigh also interacted with the locals at Pathar Masjid during the heritage walk.
The participants also walked through old markets in downtown and noted down the historical aspects of these places. The walk will continue tomorrow and the participants will also visit around Hari Parbat foothills.
