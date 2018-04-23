HC stays FIR proceedings against TOI reporter  

The FIR was filed against reporter Saleem Pandit in police station Kothi Bagh under section 505 (1)b RPC dated April 3, 2018 , by ten local travel agencies for publishing,what they called as “fake news item on April 1 and 2 to spread fear among the intending tourists.”
Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir high court on Monday stayed the proceedings of the FIR registered against a Times of India reporter.
The FIR was filed against reporter Saleem Pandit in police station Kothi Bagh under section 505 (1)b RPC dated April 3, 2018 , by ten local travel agencies for publishing,what they called as “fake news item on April 1 and 2 to spread fear among the intending tourists.”
Justice M K Hanjura on Monday hearing the plea of the advocate Javid Iqbal on behalf of the petitioner entertained the main petition for quashing the FIR, while issuing notices to the state respondents, the hon’ble judge stayed the proceedings of the FIR and directed the respondents SHO and Investigating officer to file objections on next date of hearing on May 29, 2018.
