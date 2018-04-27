HC Miffed As Cabinet Delays Procuring Machines For Dal De-Weeding

Srinagar—Expressing its dismay, the J&K High Court has directed competent authority to re-submit memorandum to cabinet for procuring equipments for de-weeding of Dal Lake, the flagship of Kashmir tourism.

As the hearing of PIL started, a division bench of Justices Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Ali Mohammad Magrey observed that as per order dated 6 March, it was noticed that the memorandum for the submission to the Cabinet for procuring equipments for de-weeding etc. has been submitted to the competent authority on 27 February. After clearance same is stated to have been submitted to the Cabinet which, according to Vice Chairman, LAWDA, who was present in the Court, was considered by the Cabinet in its meeting held on April 24, the court said.

According to him, a decision has been taken that the authority will make power point presentation about progress regarding preservation of Dal Lake.

“It is totally unacceptable. The power point presentation or any other action cannot be found fault with but keeping in view the timeline for procurement and utilization of equipments for de-weeding, non-acceptance of the memorandum submitted to the Cabinet by the competent authority is not in the interests of preservation of the Dal,” the court said. It is on the scientific basis, a timeline was fixed for de-weeding in the month of April so that the weeding will not crop up beyond proportions, the court said.

“It appears that the date for next Cabinet meeting as yet has not been fixed, it may take time but as and when it meets, decision is expected to be taken on the memorandum of submission regarding procurement of equipments for de-weeding which procurement is unavoidable for the proper health of the Dal,” the court said.

The court termed it quite strange that the matter has been deferred when the Chief Secretary, who is the Chairman of the Monitoring Committee, was well conversant with the requirement of procurement of equipments.

“Be that as it may, the matter requires immediate attention, therefore, memorandum of submission approved by the competent authority and already placed before the Cabinet shall be re-submitted by the competent authority so that appropriate decision in-keeping with the requirements is taken.”

The court was also apprised by the Vice Chairman, LAWDA, that for the time being the earlier method which is in place for de-weeding will be followed vigorously.

The Advisory Committee, the court was informed, have taken certain decisions which according to Vice Chairman, LAWDA, will be followed in letter and spirit. “The Scientific Advisory Committee is under direction to meet once in two months, same shall be continued and latest status regarding decisions taken by the said Committee shall be filed after every two months before the Registrar Judicial of this Court,” the court added.