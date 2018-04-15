Gunmen Attack Cops In Khanyar

The gunmen fired on the police patrol party near Shiraz Chowk at around 4 pm, said a police official.
Srinagar—Unidentified gunmen on Saturday attacked a police patrol in Khanyar area of Srinagar, police said.
The gunmen fired on the police patrol party near Shiraz Chowk at around 4 pm, said a police official.
He, however, said that no injuries were reported in the incident, while gunmen managed to flee from the spot.
The attack created panic in the area with movement of pedestrians and motorists coming to an abrupt halt for some time.
