Group clash in KU leaves 5 wounded

Srinagar—Five Law students of Kashmir University got injured on Thursday morning after they had an altercation with each other at the Department.

An argument took place between 6th semester and 8th-semester students that resulted in injuries to more than four students including female students also got minor injuries.

The varsity spokesman in a statement said “A scuffle was reported between some students of the Department of Law this morning. During the said scuffle, some students were reported to be injured and have been referred for first-aid.”

A high-level committee of five members headed by Pro Ghulam Mohi-ud-Bhat has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the incident and submit its report within 2 days with specific recommendations for further action in the matter.

Meanwhile, Class work in the Law Department has been suspended today as precautionary measures.