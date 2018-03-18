Gowhar Nazir’s case:3 years on,Police yet to file charge sheet

Gowhar Nazir Dar, a Computer Science Engineering student at SSM College of Engineering and Technology was killed by CRPF in Zainakote area in outskirts of Srinagar city on November 07, 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had just concluded his Kashmir visit during which he announced Rs 80000 economic package for J&K.
Srinagar: The family of Srinagar slain youth Saturday appealed police to file charge sheet in the court of law.
Gowhar Nazir Dar, a Computer Science Engineering student at SSM College of Engineering and Technology was killed by CRPF in Zainakote area in outskirts of Srinagar city on November 07, 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had just concluded his Kashmir visit during which he announced Rs 80000 economic package for J&K.
The family of Gowhar Nazir told news agency CNS that even after the expiry of three years, police have not produced the challan in the court of law.
“A magisterial probe was ordered in the youth’s killing; however, its findings are yet to be made public. Besides, police didn’t file the charge sheet. We appeal police chief to direct the police station Parimpora to file the charge sheet of the case,” Nazir Ahmed the father of slain youth said.
