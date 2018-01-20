Govt to identify land for new state-of-art Chest Disease Hospital: Aseia

Jammu—Minister of State for Health and Medical Education, Asiea Naqash today informed that the capital city Srinagar would soon get a new State-of-Art Chest Disease Hospital.

The Minister said this during her surprise visit to the Chest Disease (CD) hospital Dalgate, where she took stock of the medical facilities, heating arrangements, sanitation and other healthcare facilities available at the institution.

Asiea said that the Government is working to identify the land in the vicinity of the city so that the new State-of-Art Chest Disease Hospital will be built on modern lines at a new location.

Minister directed GMC Principal to speed up the process of identification and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) so that the construction work of new CD hospital will be started soon.

Minister also said that the present building of CD hospital, Dalgate as well as Church had been built in 1880 by English Engineers. “The building has a heritage essence and government will preserve it as a heritage site which will also boost the tourism activity in the area,” she added.

During the visit, the Minister inspected various sections of the hospital, where she was briefed in detail about services provided to the patients.

Asiea also took a round of wards, laboratory diagnostic units and oxygen concentrator and received detailed feedback about the flow of patients, availability of medicines, manpower, and status of diagnostic gadgets, sanitation, ambulatory service and parking facilities in the hospital.

Minister interacted with the patients and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

The Minister called upon the doctors and paramedics to make optimum use of available resources and provide best services to the patients, especially in this winter months.

While interacting with the management of the hospital, Asiea stressed on ensuring punctuality, improving sanitation and plugging all the gaps to further improve the patient care. She stressed on putting in extra efforts to provide best services to the patients in this cold season.

Asiea said people have high expectations from the doctors and paramedics, and they must fulfil these with missionary spirit and medical ethics.

Medical Superintendent, hospital faculty and other concerned officers accompanied the Minister.