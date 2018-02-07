 Skip to main content
MLAs raise SMHS hospital attack in House, JK Govt says probe started
Another Kashmiri student assaulted in Haryana  
Bilal Kawa gets bail in Red Fort attack case
Ruckus in J&K Assembly over fair price shops allocation by Govt
JK situation has worsened, says Cong in Rajya Sabha 
Property worth lakhs destroyed in Kupwara fire
Traffic on Kashmir highway disrupted due to landslides
Clouds rekindle hope of rain, snow in Kashmir Valley
Pakistan raises Kashmir in UNSC, asks for review of 1948 resolution

Govt to create 300 posts for UMC Srinagar, AMC Jammu: Govt

184

"Gov­ernment would consider the matter for providing stipend to BUMS students currently under­going training in private colleges."

Jammu—Minister of State for Health and Medical Education Asiea Naqash today informed Legislative Council that the government is contemplating to create 300 posts including faculty positions, doctors and paramedics in Unani Medical College (UMC), Srinagar and Ayurvedic Medical College (AMC), Jammu.

Replying to a question of Su­rinder Mohan Ambardar, the Minister informed that the gov­ernment would consider the matter for providing stipend to BUMS students currently under­going training in private colleges.

Giving details, the Minister said 478 students are undergoing BUMS course in the state in vari­ous private colleges. BUMS de­gree includes one-year compulso­ry rotatory internship as per the Central Council of Indian Medi­cine (CCIM) norms, she added.

Replying to a supplemen­tary question of Javed Ahmad Mirchal related to providing CT scan facility in SDHs located in snow bound areas, the Minister said to provide all health facili­ties in snow bound and border areas is the first priority of the government

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags Kashmir

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from City News

Trending on Observer