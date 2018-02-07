Govt to create 300 posts for UMC Srinagar, AMC Jammu: Govt

Jammu—Minister of State for Health and Medical Education Asiea Naqash today informed Legislative Council that the government is contemplating to create 300 posts including faculty positions, doctors and paramedics in Unani Medical College (UMC), Srinagar and Ayurvedic Medical College (AMC), Jammu.

Replying to a question of Su­rinder Mohan Ambardar, the Minister informed that the gov­ernment would consider the matter for providing stipend to BUMS students currently under­going training in private colleges.

Giving details, the Minister said 478 students are undergoing BUMS course in the state in vari­ous private colleges. BUMS de­gree includes one-year compulso­ry rotatory internship as per the Central Council of Indian Medi­cine (CCIM) norms, she added.

Replying to a supplemen­tary question of Javed Ahmad Mirchal related to providing CT scan facility in SDHs located in snow bound areas, the Minister said to provide all health facili­ties in snow bound and border areas is the first priority of the government