Govt committed to ensure holistic development of City: Asiea

Srinagar—Minister of State for Health & Medical Education, Housing & Urban Development, Asiea Naqash today said that the Government is committed to ensure holistic development of the Srinagar City.

Minister said this while interacting with media persons

She said that Metro train projects at an estimated cost of Rs 15881 crore and Smart city projects at an estimated cost of Rs 2900 crores are in pipeline for the Capital city. Asiea informed that Government has already spent Rs 3.93 crore out of the total Rs 4.29 crore to beautify the area around Jamia Masjid premises including developing market and improving light system.

She said the revival projects of Solina Silk Factory and Bemina Woolen Mills have been approved while for the development of Kashmir Haat on modern lines project worth Rs 42 crores stands sanctioned.

The Minister said it was during the present Government that monthly pension of handicapped, widow and old age persons was raised from Rs 200 to Rs 1000. She further said that in order to provide quality treatment for cancer patients, Cancer Hospital at SKIMS would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crores.

While informing about the developmental projects of Hazratbal Constituency, she said new Women’s College is coming up on 60 kanals of land at Batpora. With regards to healthcare facilities in the constituency, she said that Mini Maternity Centre cum Hospital is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 12.83 crore in Zakura.

Talking about Hazratbal shrine beautification project, Minister said Rs 42 crores have been already allocated which would further enhance the beauty of revered shrine. With regard to drainage work at Rainawari, a total of Rs 18 crores have been sanctioned under AMRUT Scheme while work on Hazratbal-Batpora road would commence soon.(CNS)