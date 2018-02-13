Govt approves Shalteng drainage project

Srinagar—Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh on Monday said that wide raging works are underway on multiple fronts under various central and state sponsored schemes to strengthen the drainage systems in Batamaloo constituency.

Responding to the Calling Attention Notice by Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Dr Singh elaborated on various works initiated for drainage augmentation in the area.

He stated that Rs. 55.26 Crore Drainage Scheme Shalteng has been approved under centrally Sponsored Scheme "AMRUT" under which 692 Mts. (48%) of drain length has been completed till date out of the allotted length of 1460Mts. He said that the ultimate target of the Scheme is construction of 19.43Km drainage network covering a catchment area of 2.65 Sq KM.

Dr Singh informed that the areas namely, Mustafa-abad, Umerabad, Friends Colony, Shah-i-Hamdan Colony, Iqbal Colony etc; would get drainage facility on completion of the project. He also informed that a DPR is being formulated to construct proper drainage system in Zainkote .

Dr Singh informed that presently 93 ongoing drainage Schemes are being executed SMC at an estimated cost of Rs. 187.52 crore under State Capex Budget, against which a cumulative expenditure of Rs. 63.66 crore has been incurred till ending March 2017, which includes 19 Electromechanical Schemes.

Meanwhile, he said that a DPR for an amount of Rs 9.23 crore has been prepared to improve the Storm Drainage Network in the uncovered areas and it would be prioritized under ensuing loan of ADB funding through Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA).

“For the other areas of Batamaloo constituency, 38 drainage Schemes are going on under State Capex Budget at an estimated cost of Rs. 123.52 crore against which a cumulative expenditure of Rs. 29.34 crore has been achieved till March 2017. During current financial year an amount of Rs 34 lakh has been released which stands utilized in full,” Dr Singh added.