Governor Inaugurates 13th Session of Science Congress at KU

Srinagar—Governor NN Vohra, Chancellor of the Univer­sity of Kashmir, urged scientists and researchers in the State uni­versities to undertake research which is relevant to the problems of the state.

Addressing 13th session of the J&K Science Congress at the Uni­versity of Kashmir, the Governor said: “I have been having discus­sions with the Vice-Chancellors of all the four State Universities and repeatedly stressing that unless the universities—their scientists, humanists, and all the teachers— undertake research which is re­lated to the problems faced by the people of the state, they shall con­tinue to exist as standalone insti­tutions. If universities, particular­ly their scientists, get involved in the problems of the state and help the state governments to resolve them, for instance the problem of Dal Lake, problems of receding levels of ground water etc., they would be able to render invaluable support to the advancement of the welfare goals of governance.”

The theme of the Science Con­gress is “Emerging Technologies and Human Society: Applications and Constraints”.

Governor observed that the annual sessions of the Science Congress provide a very useful opportunity for the scientists in the host university, and those who participate from the other univer­sities in the State and from vari­ous other parts of the country, and senior science students who are doing their PhDs to deliberate on some of the major problems facing the state.

Governor called for making the best and the correct and right use of science and technology and cautioned against misuse for pur­poses which are not for advancing the welfare of living beings.

“If scientists from the Kashmir University and those from all the other universities in the State, in­cluding the two Farm Universities get involved in finding solution to the problems of J&K we shall be able to achieve rapid progress.

Governor said that Kashmir University has a very high poten­tial of emerging as one of the top universities in the country, espe­cially in the arena of science, if the Faculty works with devotion and zeal and inculcates meritocracy in the academic and research arenas and totally discourages any man­ner offavouritism or groupism.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi, said that the University has undertaken several reforms and transparency measures and has figured among the top 100 uni­versities in the National Institu­tional Ranking Framework-2017 and also among the top universities in BRICS. He thanked the Chancel­lor for his continued and sustained support in the development and progress of the University.

This Science Congress has been supported by the J&K State Science, Technology & Innovation Council, Government of J&K; Department of Science and Technology Gov­ernment of India; Science and En­gineering Research Board (SERB), Government of India and the Jam­mu and KashmirBank , J&K.

Prof RP Tandon from the Univer­sity of Delhi and Prof Zafar A Reshi, Dean Research and Co-Convener Science Congress, also addressed the inaugural session, which was attended by several hundred re­search scholars and students.