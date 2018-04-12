Governor chairs 79th Kashmir University Council meeting  

Jammu—Governor N.N. Vohra, Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, chaired the 79th meeting of the University at the Raj Bhavan. Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Minister for Education, participated in the meeting.

The Council congratulated Prof. Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi, Vice-Chancellor, Faculty and students, for the University securing 47th position among the top 100 Universities in the country under the National Institutional Ranking Framework assessment.

While congratulating the VC for the rank obtained by the University Governor urged him to improve Student Diversity, Intellectual Property Rights, Perception Index and enhancing the total available Budgetary Provisions.

Chancellor advised VC to fully utilise all available ICT technology based teaching tools and make optimum utilisation of programmes which would connect the University students and Faculty to the best available online educational resource platforms, such as GIAN. Chancellor emphasised that in order to make qualitative improvement in the assessment of the teachers the online student feedback system already in place should be more effectively used for evaluating the performances of individual teachers.

The University Council, inter-alia, approved: creation of two supernumerary self financed seats in LLB and B.A.LLB programmes; establishment of Translation Centre in Department of Kashmiri; grant of relaxation in last and final chance examination fee in favour of candidates belonging to AAY/BPL/Orphan and Physically Challenged Categories; adoption of draft Statutes as per CBCS for LLM, LLB (Honours) and 5 Years integrated B.A.LLB Honours; introduction of Kashmiri language at PG levels in the North and South Campuses of the University; enhancement of scholarship at PG level; introduction of Masters Programme in Nano Technology; and introduction of Gender Studies.

Earlier, Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi, Vice-Chancellor, made a detailed presentation and highlighted the technological and research breakthroughs made by the University.

In all forty two agenda items were discussed by the Council which was attended by Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary Higher Education; Navin Kumar Choudhary, Financial Advisor Universities; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning & Development Department; Prof R. D. Sharma, Vice- Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar; Prof. Anju Bhasin,Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu; Prof. Farooq A. Masoodi, Dean, School of Applied Sciences and Technology; Prof. Rifat Geelani, Principal, Govt. Degree College for Women, Nawakadal, Srinagar; Dr. Muheet Ahmed Butt, President, Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) and Prof. Khursheed A. Butt, Registrar, University of Kashmir.