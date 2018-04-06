GMC students protest against Kashmir killings

Srinagar—Scores of students of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar held a protest demonstration against the south Kashmir killings here.

The apron donning students holding placards were joined by doctors and paramedics in GMC premises amid pro-freedom slogans.

The students also adopted the resolution by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the ongoing repression in Kashmir.

“We organized this protest to show that we support the ongoing freedom movement and we can’t let our brothers die every day”, said a group of female students.

The protesting medical students expressed their solidarity with the students across Kashmir who were injured in yesterday’s clashes with forces.

The doctors protesting among the students said that they condemn use of force inside hospitals and demand end to use of deadly pellets.

“We condemn the use of pellets, we can’t stand the heart wrenching sight of pellet hit youth who are brought here for treatment,” said one of a doctor.