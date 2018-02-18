Geelani Undergoes Check-Up In SKIMS, Visits Ailing Malik

After the check-up, Geelani visited JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik to inquire the health condition of the ailing leader and extended his wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery.
Srinagar—Hurriyat Chairman (G) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani underwent a check-up at SKIMS Soura at SKIMS Sours here on Saturday.
Geelani, who is suffering from multiple ailments also underwent a “thorough urology check-up” and doctors attending him advised ultra sound and other investigations to assess the extent of infection of various organs, said Hurriyat Conference in a statement. He was accompanied by his son Syed Naseem Geelani.
“Geelani has a pacemaker and as such after interval of three months needs Doctors cardiac check-up to assess the function of pacemaker.”
After the check-up, Geelani visited JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik to inquire the health condition of the ailing leader and extended his wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery.
Reports said a police party escorted Geelani to the hospital. "He was later brought back to his residence where he continues to be under detention.".
Yesterday, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had visited Malik at the hospital.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.