Geelani Undergoes Check-Up In SKIMS, Visits Ailing Malik

Srinagar—Hurriyat Chairman (G) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani underwent a check-up at SKIMS Soura at SKIMS Sours here on Saturday.

Geelani, who is suffering from multiple ailments also underwent a “thorough urology check-up” and doctors attending him advised ultra sound and other investigations to assess the extent of infection of various organs, said Hurriyat Conference in a statement. He was accompanied by his son Syed Naseem Geelani.

“Geelani has a pacemaker and as such after interval of three months needs Doctors cardiac check-up to assess the function of pacemaker.”

After the check-up, Geelani visited JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik to inquire the health condition of the ailing leader and extended his wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Reports said a police party escorted Geelani to the hospital. "He was later brought back to his residence where he continues to be under detention.".

Yesterday, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had visited Malik at the hospital.