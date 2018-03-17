Gazaliabad cries out for proper drainage system

Srinagar—Lack of drainage and road are some of the issues that residents of HMT road, Gazaliabad lane 1 have been grappling with for quite a long time now. Moreover, the smell of still waste and polluted water irk and risk the health of the residents especially children.

According to some residents, the locality is suffering due to the lack of drainage system for many years. A resident, Ghulam Nabi, says, “All the lanes adjacent to the Gazaliabad have been provided with drainage facility except for lane No 1. that too from house no. 52. During rains, the lane becomes inaccessible for pedestrians and only people at the helm of affairs know as to why the lane has been neglected.”

An elderly person, Shaban Ahmad, while showing the huge bundle of the communication and records laments that the construction of CC drain including Manholes for lane No. 1 Gazalaiabd from Masjid Hajara from house no. 52 have been allotted by the Executive Engineer S&D Division II, SMC vide allotment order No. SD/II/allotment/955-60 dated:- 04-06-2016 and No. 961-66 dated 04-06-2016 respectively.

Despite repeated requests, the concerned authorities have not paid any heed so far. “Now, we request honourable Minister for Public Works (R&B), Naeem Akhtar to kindly intervene in the genuine concern and redress the long pending grievances of the inhabitants of the area,” Ahmad said.

“We have complained many times to the Superintending Engineer, Drainage Circle: SMC Srinagar about the drainage problem, but no action has been taken to solve it,” says a senior citizen of the locality, Mohammad Aslam.

“The condition of the road is so bad that even the commuters can’t walk properly and the cars of the residents have got severely damaged due to the deep pothole and uneven road,” says Shabir Ahmad, another resident.

The hope of getting a respite from waterlogged colony during the rainy season remained unfulfilled as the roads here are worst. “The rainwater enters into houses located in the low lying areas rendering the residents helpless. A proper drainage system is a must for the colony to solve the inundation problem during the rainy season,” a local, Hilal Ahmad adds.