FTII’s digital film production course concludes

Srinagar—A month-long digital film production course, conducted by FTII Pune in collaboration with Directorate of Information concluded today here at media complex.
Director FTII Bhupendra Kainthola was Chief Guest while Bollywood Producer Director B P Singh was Guest of Honor in the function which was also attended by the Director Information, Muneer ul Islam.
Muneer-ul-Islam expressed his gratitude to the FTII management for conducting the professional course in the Valley.
Kainthola said that the students of Kashmir are very talented and such courses will help in refining their filmmaking skills. He said that in the next phase FTII will organize screenplay writing, camera, lighting and other courses in the valley.
The Director also promised to play a vital role in providing work to these trained documentary filmmakers so that they would not forget what they have been taught during these 30 days.
During the ceremony, four documentaries among the 14 films were given special appreciation and certificates were also distributed among 15 students who participated in this course.
