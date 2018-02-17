Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid allowed after three weeks

Srinagar—The weekly prayers Friday were allowed in Jamia Masjid Srinagar after three weeks.

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Friday strongly criticised the government for disallowing Friday prayers, at Jamia Masjid every now and then.

Mirwaiz addressed a mammoth gathering before Friday prayers at Jama Masjid Srinagar, a spokesman quoted Mirwaiz saying “Muslim collaborators under the influence of their masters need to be reminded that a mosque is a place of collective worship, a community centre for the Muslims where apart from the prayers Muslim communities come together at prayer times and discuss many issues during Khutba.

Mirwaiz said for the last thirty years in particular, the crisis being faced by the people of Kashmir is grave issue and need to be addressed soon.

Mirwaiz also said that authorities are forcibly preventing the Muslim community to offer obligatory prayers at mosques especially the central mosque on Fridays.

Mirwaiz added that Kashmir problem will not disappear by barring prayers at mosques and blocking all avenues of public expression of protest and outrage.

“unless the genuine demand for resolution of Kashmir conflict is addressed, the voice will always be raised for its resolution from the pulpit of mosques including the Jamia Masjid.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz visited SKIMS Soura to inquire the health status of ailing JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, and extending his wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery.