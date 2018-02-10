Friday prayers disallowed in Jamia Masjid

Srinagar—No Friday prayers were allowed for the third successive week on Friday in the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar, where curfew-like restrictions have been imposed to prevent protests on the fifth death anniversary of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in downtown in Srinagar since early Friday morning following JRL strike call on the death anniversary of Guru, who was hanged and later buried in Delhi’s Tihar jail on this day in 2013.

Police said restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of M R Gunj, Nowhatta, Rainawari, Safa Kadal and Khanyar in downtown and SeK since Friday morning as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order problem.

All roads leading to Jamia Masjid, stronghold of Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Moulvi Umar Farooq, remained closed and the main gates of the historic mosque, where Mirwaiz addresses Friday congregation every week, were locked.

A large number of forces personnel and state police personnel remained deployed outside the Masjid and adjoining areas to stop any movement on the roads.