Free gas connections  under PMUY distributed in Srinagar 

Srinagar—Hundred free gas connections were distributed among eligible women hailing from weaker sections of society under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) on Wednesday here.
Director FCSCA Kashmir Nisar Ahmed distributed the LPG connections among the beneficiaries at an impressive function at the office of LPG distributor Sona gas agency at Karanagar here.
The function was attended by officers of FCSCA and representatives of Sona gas agency.
On the occasion, Director FCSCA said that the initiative is in line with creating smokeless villages across the country.
He also said that due to the use of traditional “Chulas” the women had to face a lot of hardships during cooking, which resulted in deteriorating their health conditions. “Now since every household is being provided with an opportunity of free LPG connections, therefore, the women folk will definitely feel a sigh of relief and a sense of empowerment,” he said.
Director FCSCA appealed the women to inform other deserving women about the benefits of the scheme in their localities.
Nisar Ahmed also praised the Sona gas agency for working towards the realization of the motive of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
