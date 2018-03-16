Fix fare for vehicles ferrying school children: SSP traffic writes to IGP

“Since there is no standard/ fixed fare for the vehicles of the schools or private operators for ferrying school going children from home to school and back, this matter has remained unattended since long.”
Srinagar—Senior Superintendent of police traffic city has shot a letter to IGP traffic J&K, RTO Kashmir, Additional SP traffic city stressing the need for fixing fare charges for the vehicles ferrying students in Srinagar.
“It is therefore requested to kindly intervene and some sort of the standard /fare charges rate to be fixed for school vehicles or private operators ferrying school children,” the letter said.
It is pertinent to mention that a lot of complaints are being received from the parents of the school going children that the school administration or private operators are charging exorbitant fares besides the private operators are resorting to overcharging without impunity, the letter said further.
“This is the matter of importance and needs your personal attention,” the letter added.
