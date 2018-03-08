In a First, Traffic Police Challans A CRPF Vehicle In Srinagar

“The vehicle was plying in the wrong lane hence causing a traffic jam at the busy Dalgate Chowk,” said a senior official in the traffic police department.
Srinagar—Perhaps for the first time in Kashmir valley, J&K Traffic Police on Wednesday challaned a CRPF Vehicle for violating the fundamental rules of traffic at Dalgate in Srinagar. It was moving in the wrong direction, otherwise a routine.
“The vehicle was plying in the wrong lane hence causing a traffic jam at the busy Dalgate Chowk,” said a senior official in the traffic police department.
The traffic department has uploaded the video of the same incident on their social networking Facebook page.
The traffic police has also issued an advisory to all the government departments to have all the necessary documents whenever their vehicles are plying on roads. It will include the documents of the vehicles and the people driving them with pollution control certificates.
Traffic police department has already challaned an army vehicle in Jammu. The temple city is witnessing improvement in the vehicular movement for last few weeks.
