In a First, Traffic Police Challans A CRPF Vehicle In Srinagar

Srinagar—Perhaps for the first time in Kashmir valley, J&K Traffic Police on Wednesday challaned a CRPF Vehicle for violating the fundamental rules of traffic at Dalgate in Srinagar. It was moving in the wrong direc­tion, otherwise a routine.

“The vehicle was plying in the wrong lane hence causing a traffic jam at the busy Dalgate Chowk,” said a senior official in the traffic police department.

The traffic department has uploaded the video of the same incident on their social networking Facebook page.

The traffic police has also is­sued an advisory to all the gov­ernment departments to have all the necessary documents whenever their vehicles are ply­ing on roads. It will include the documents of the vehicles and the people driving them with pollution control certificates.

Traffic police department has already challaned an army vehicle in Jammu. The temple city is witnessing im­provement in the vehicular movement for last few weeks.